Smartshare One Day Volume Reaches $23,816.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $545,733.31 and approximately $23,816.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00086382 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00021222 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.