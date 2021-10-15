Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Sells $19,350,000.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $19,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Scarpelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Wednesday, September 8th, Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00.

Shares of SNOW traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,141. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.66. The stock has a market cap of $100.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.37. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.