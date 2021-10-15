Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BICEY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and distributes stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment covers writing, correction, marking, coloring, drawing, and other stationery products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

