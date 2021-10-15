Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Update

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BICEY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87.
About Société BIC
