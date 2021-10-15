SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,964 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.50% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $72,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after purchasing an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $305.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 120.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.67.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.