Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.17). Solid Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,268. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $252.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $23,276,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,412,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,171,000 after buying an additional 2,608,695 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,367,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,394,000 after buying an additional 2,391,304 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,974,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,447 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.