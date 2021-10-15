Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 499,800 shares, an increase of 481.2% from the September 15th total of 86,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.00). The company had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.15 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 121.24%. Analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.