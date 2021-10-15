Sora Validator Token Price Reaches $1.07 on Exchanges (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Sora Validator Token has a total market cap of $435,478.59 and $138,066.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,289.06 or 0.99891338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00054069 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.60 or 0.00569789 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001655 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Sora Validator Token Profile

Sora Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 405,611 coins. The official website for Sora Validator Token is sora.org . The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Sora Validator Token Coin Trading

