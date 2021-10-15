Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,612 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 28,778 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Southwest Airlines worth $64,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 669,535 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,319 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 545,018 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after acquiring an additional 29,612 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.21. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

