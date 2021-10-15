Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.03. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 90,227 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Spark Networks SE will post -20.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spark Networks news, CEO Eric Eichmann bought 13,500 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $198,995 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Spark Networks by 175.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,530 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,748 shares during the period.

About Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.