Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Trading 0.7% Higher

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.59. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparkline Intangible Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.