SparkPoint Fuel Market Cap Achieves $1.65 Million (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $666,879.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00071755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00109227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,873.80 or 1.00209881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.37 or 0.06176082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002609 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

