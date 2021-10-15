SparksPay Trading Up 39.4% Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 53.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $49,329.64 and $13.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000040 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,664,103 coins and its circulating supply is 10,433,785 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.