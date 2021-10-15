Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Market Capitalization Reaches $41.04 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.04 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00071755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00109227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,873.80 or 1.00209881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.37 or 0.06176082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 85,246,015 coins and its circulating supply is 84,545,570 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

