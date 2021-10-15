SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,195,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,465 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.94% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $88,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,336,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,480,000 after acquiring an additional 118,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

