SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.27. The company had a trading volume of 539,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,384. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.18 and its 200 day moving average is $168.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

