SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 144,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,037,860 shares.The stock last traded at $55.52 and had previously closed at $55.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 140,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

