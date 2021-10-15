SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.80

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 9698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 766.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 400,072 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2,137.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5,953.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 200,159 shares during the last quarter.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.