Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectris has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.90. 478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776. Spectris has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.86.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

