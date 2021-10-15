Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.25.

Several research firms recently commented on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

SPB opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day moving average is $87.15. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,426,000 after acquiring an additional 398,179 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 314,081 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,302,000 after acquiring an additional 295,908 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 450,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,060,000 after acquiring an additional 141,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after acquiring an additional 111,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

