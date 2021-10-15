Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.56

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.56 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 60.10 ($0.79). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 63.80 ($0.83), with a volume of 380,502 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.56. The company has a market cap of £337.19 million and a P/E ratio of 53.17.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

