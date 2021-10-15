SPINDLE (SPD) Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $584,830.27 and approximately $34.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,953.49 or 0.99761637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00053218 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.74 or 0.00310365 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.35 or 0.00509414 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.45 or 0.00195567 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007980 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001833 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000953 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

