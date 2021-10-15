Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $228.93

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.93 ($2.99) and traded as low as GBX 218 ($2.85). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 225.50 ($2.95), with a volume of 431,824 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays raised Spire Healthcare Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 217.67 ($2.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 228.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 219.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £904.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

