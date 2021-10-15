Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Bought by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,265 shares during the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital comprises about 4.7% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned 2.18% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $124,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.15.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SRC traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $48.86. 5,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,032. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

