Splinterlands (SPS) Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last Week

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00072648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00111119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,488.46 or 1.00028772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.38 or 0.06219837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.