SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $297.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to post sales of $297.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.80 million. SPX reported sales of $363.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

SPXC opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.81. SPX has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SPX by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 327,361 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPX by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 348,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPX by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,760,000 after purchasing an additional 99,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,685,000 after acquiring an additional 303,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

