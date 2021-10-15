Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Raised by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Square accounts for approximately 1.7% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Square by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.75. The company had a trading volume of 109,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.44 and its 200-day moving average is $243.40. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.31.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,381 shares of company stock worth $75,140,618. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

