Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Up to $36.59

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.59, but opened at $38.79. Squarespace shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 321 shares trading hands.

SQSP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.76.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $196.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

