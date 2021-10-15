SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $266.84

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.84 ($3.49) and traded as low as GBX 259.80 ($3.39). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 261.30 ($3.41), with a volume of 1,199,196 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 266.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 289.11.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

