SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SSPPF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSPPF remained flat at $$3.51 during midday trading on Friday. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.59.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

