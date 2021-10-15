StableXSwap (STAX) Price Tops $2.73 on Major Exchanges

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00004459 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $37.28 million and $704.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,309.22 or 1.00060222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00054365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00046751 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001114 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.09 or 0.00605640 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

