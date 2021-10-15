Stably USD (USDS) Market Cap Tops $531,551.06

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a market cap of $531,551.06 and $10,382.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00044153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00205164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00092177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,382,561 coins and its circulating supply is 411,930 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.