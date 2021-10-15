STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1208 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

STAG Industrial has increased its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 223.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 42,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $43.55.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STAG Industrial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of STAG Industrial worth $22,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.