Stakenet Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Stakenet has a market cap of $17.14 million and approximately $42,313.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.57 or 0.00315668 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007939 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001211 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000960 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012950 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00097877 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001151 BTC.

About Stakenet

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 124,604,283 coins and its circulating supply is 121,065,246 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

