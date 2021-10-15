Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

SCBFF stock remained flat at $$6.54 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

