Standard Protocol Trading 7.8% Lower This Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $543,518.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00066175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00110907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00071166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,504.19 or 1.00241963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.97 or 0.06240612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.