Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Lifted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,335 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.49% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $162,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 110.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 124.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,713. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.80 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.11 and its 200 day moving average is $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.