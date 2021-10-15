STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Capitalization Tops $103.41 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $103.41 million and $7.54 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00001890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00044368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00208459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00092654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

