Stella Roy Sells 100,000 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Stella Roy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $2,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stella Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $5,054,000.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Stella Roy sold 131,679 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $3,245,887.35.

On Thursday, October 7th, Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $5,124,000.00.

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.27. 1,083,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,967. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,128,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 43,360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,275 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 169,985.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

