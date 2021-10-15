stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches One Day Volume of $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00071770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.01 or 0.00110753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00070881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,099.77 or 0.99501504 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,814.27 or 0.06211575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002636 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

