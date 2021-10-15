stETH Price Reaches $704.92 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00067290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00112658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00071542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,327.28 or 0.99974900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.04 or 0.06317668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002655 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

