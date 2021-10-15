Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 20,744 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $19,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 278.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,046 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 10,826.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 985,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,063 shares of company stock worth $8,373,977 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR opened at $90.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

