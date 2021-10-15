Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 24,169 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of ONEOK worth $21,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $64.55 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

