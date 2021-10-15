Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 5,719 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Equifax worth $18,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.77.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $261.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.49. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

