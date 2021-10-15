Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 9,421 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Teradyne worth $22,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,307,000 after acquiring an additional 213,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,693,000 after purchasing an additional 48,198 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 53.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after acquiring an additional 828,666 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER opened at $112.72 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day moving average of $123.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TER. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

