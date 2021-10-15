Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319,240 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,930 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Huntington Bancshares worth $18,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806,488 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after buying an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,671,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,233,000 after buying an additional 16,120,108 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

