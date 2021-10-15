Stifel Financial Corp Buys 505,026 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 537.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.56% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $19,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 242,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 67,998 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 904,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,324,000 after acquiring an additional 462,777 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 426.9% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 202,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 164,373 shares during the last quarter.

EWU opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $34.26.

