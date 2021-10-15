Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,137 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $22,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 241.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 454.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $175.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $245.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $187.45.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

