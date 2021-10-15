Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Republic Services worth $20,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 60,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 193,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $128.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $128.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

