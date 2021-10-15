Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.29% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $21,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 17,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,810 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $19,871,000. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.86. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.07 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.