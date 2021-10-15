Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $18,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,947,000 after purchasing an additional 441,805 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 4.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,694,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,427,000 after purchasing an additional 211,857 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $184.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $61.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.